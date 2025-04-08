Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt sends cryptic message amid Cody Keith breakup rumors 

Kansas City Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, shared a short message on Instagram amid the breakup rumors with Cody Keith. On Monday, she posted:

“When grace is your response and happiness is your headline…💅🏻🤍”

Gracie's post comes months after she deleted photos with Cody from her profile. She also unfollowed him, and he unfollowed her too.

Cody wasn’t at Gracie’s 26th birthday party either. She celebrated with family and friends, but he was missing.

As reported by People Magazine, the two actually broke up in January, before the Chiefs started their playoff run.

Gracie and Cody went public with their relationship in September 2024. Cody, who used to play college football, once trained with Patrick Mahomes before the three-time Super Bowl champion joined the Chiefs.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posed with a "mystery man" at Arrowhead Stadium

On April 4, Gracie Hunt shared a short video on Instagram where she was hugging an anonymous man. Along with the video, she wrote:

“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string.”

Source: (Via IG/ @GracieHunt)

Cody, on the other hand, shared cryptic messages on his Instagram on Sunday.

While eating at a popular Dallas restaurant called Komodo, Cody shared a video of a waiter carrying a glowing sign that read:

“BREAKAWAY OR BREAK UP.”

His caption was:

“LOL..”

It was followed by a laughing emoji.

In January, in an exclusive chat with People Magazine, Gracie said that when it comes to love, she looks for more than just good looks or fame. What matters most to her is faith, strong values and being on the same page with each other.

"Whoever you choose to date, they should have a faith, have a strong moral compass and be aligned — and then beyond that you'll eventually find the right person," she said.

Additionally, Gracie also mentioned how Patrick Mahomes made it easy for Cody to become part of the Chiefs' world.

"Cody always cheered for the Chiefs," she said. "He and Patrick trained together because Cody played college football, and they trained together before Patrick was drafted by the Chiefs. Since they had a pre-existing friendship. He always cheered for the Chiefs, but now he's a big Chiefs fan."

Cut to the present, neither Cody nor Gracie Hunt has said anything publicly about their alleged split.

Oindrila Chowdhury



