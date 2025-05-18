It has been more than a month since Gracie Hunt reportedly separated from his ex-boyfriend Cody Keith. According to the Kansas City Chiefs heiress' Instagram activities, she has been rumored to have found a new partner and Hunt hasn't shied away from showing off spending time with her rumored boyfriend on social media.

Ad

On Sunday, Hunt posted a handful of romantic moments with him from their recent seaside vacation. Along with the pictures, Hunt confessed how her "heart is full" with all the "grateful" time she has been spending with her loved ones, including her rumored boyfriend.

"My heart is full. Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately," Gracie captioned on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first two slides featured pictures of Hunt posing with a beautiful sunset in the background. It was followed by a snap with her rumored boyfriend, sharing a side hug. The fourth slide contained a selfie of them.

The post also had a picture of Hunt and her rumored boyfriend holding hands during their sunny date. There were also snapshots of Hunt with her friends, pictures of her pet and mirror selfies.

Ad

Shortly after Hunt reportedly started her new romance, her ex-boyfriend went viral for his cryptic "gratitude" message. Hunt also shared a cryptic one-line message, in context to her breakup with Patrick Mahomes' friend.

Gracie Hunt had a fun F1 date with mystery man to Miami Grand Prix

On May 7, Gracie Hunt attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix with her friends and rumored boyfriend. She recapped her best memories from the event via an Instagram post, which also featured her snapshots with him.

Ad

"F1 in the 305 fueled by @RaisingCanes. Fast cars, Miami vibes, & One Love! Grateful for an unforgettable weekend with @toddgraves, @sophiagravesss, & the whole Raising Cane’s crew," Hunt captioned.

For her F1 date, Hunt wore a white dress paired with high heels while her rumored boyfriend opted for a black shirt, white pants and off-white loafers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.