Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of memorable time with BF Derek Green's family [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 31, 2025 11:00 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of memorable time with BF Derek Green
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of memorable time with BF Derek Green's family (Image Source: Instagram/@graciehunt)

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend Derek Green in Florida. She shared glimpses of her fun-filled outing in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Hunt posted several pictures, having a good time with her beau and his family members, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Some things just shine brighter in summer ❤️🎇" she wrote.
Gracie Hunt shared an adorable snap posing with Green in the first slide of the post. She wore a red bodycon dress and styled her blonde hair in loose curls. She shared a side hug with him while posing in front of fireworks.

She also shared a video of fireworks, and in the following slides, she posed with her boyfriend's family. Hunt enjoyed kayaking with her boyfriend under the night sky and shared a romantic video of them sharing a kiss.

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been dating Derek Green for the last few months. She broke up with her ex-boyfriend Cody Keith in January, and a few months later, she sparked rumors of dating a mystery man.

Earlier this month, she revealed her new boyfriend to be Derek Green, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

Gracie Hunt shares a heartfelt reel with her boyfriend

In an Instagram post on July 17, Gracie Hunt shared an adorable reel featuring some of the memorable moments she spent with her boyfriend Derek Green over the last few months. The reel included videos of them cycling, boating, and enjoying other special times together.

The video begins with overlay text that reads:

“You look happier"

It was followed by footage of Hunt and Green together, and another overlay soon appears, which says:

“Thank you. I’m dating my best friend.”

She shared the video with Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me playing in the background and wrote a sweet three-word caption.

"Friends since 2017 🫶🏼"
Gracie Hunt also celebrated the Fourth of July with her boyfriend and posted a few highlights on Instagram with the caption:

"Happy birthday to the red, white, & blue! 🥳🇺🇸 Grateful to God for this beautiful country we get to call home. Have a blessed & safe 4th! ❤️🤍💙 #4thofjuly #independenceday"

In the snaps, she posed in light blue shorts with white stripes, paired with a crop top and a layered jacket. In the third slide, she shared a picture with Green, who wore a red, blue, and white T-shirt and black shorts.

