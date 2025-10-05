Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt twins with BF Derek Green in classy gray dress for romantic golden hour photoshoot [PICS]

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:47 GMT
gracie Hunt shared photos alongside boyfriend Derek. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram)

Gracie Hunt is enjoying everything that autumn has to bring as the month of October ramps up. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress shared a series of photos celebrating the month and gave a glimpse of her recent look.

Hunt wore a gray long sleeved, wrap dress and white and silver heels as she posed for photos outside during golden hour. Adding a caption about her love for the current season.

"Something about October light — gentle, golden, and full of promise ✨🍁" Hunt wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Amongst the series of photos in Hunt's Instagram post, were those of her boyfriend, Derek Green. The couple posed for a photo together and then with another couple. Green also chose gray as his look for the evening with a blazer and lighter shade of button-down shirt underneath.

Hunt shared photos alongside her boyfriend Derek Green. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram)

Gracie Hunt confirmed her relationship with Derek Green in May 2025 after speculation for a few months before. Hunt and Green originally met when they were teenagers, Green's father is former Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, Trent Green.

Gracie Hunt reminisced a busy month of September

As September came to a close last week, Gracie Hunt reflected on the busy month of work and change that she had. In a post on Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos documenting the month.

The first photo of herself and boyfriend Derek Green walking hand in hand at Arrowhead Stadium. She also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs visit to Brazil for Week 1 of the season. It was also the month that she moved and bought her own home.

"A September to remember 📸✈️🌎❤️Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful. 🫶🏼" Hunt wrote.
In her caption she spoke about the privilege of being busy and how grateful she was for everything she had. The social media content creator also shared her love for everyone in her life.

