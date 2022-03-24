NFL Free Agency: Chiefs eye veteran CBs Stephon Gilmore and James Bradberry

So far, it seems as if the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team in the AFC West who hasn't vastly improved this off-season. The Chiefs still have a lot of time left in the off-season to bolster their roster, and one way of doing that is by bringing in a veteran cornerback they desperately need.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are eyeing veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and James Bradberry.

Kansas City would benefit significantly from the addition of either corner.

The New England Patriots traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick last season. Gilmore played in eight games last season for the Panthers and recorded two interceptions, two pass deflections, and 16 combined tackles. Carolina elected to re-sign cornerback Donte Jackson to a three-year $35.1 million deal, possibly closing the door on a Gilmore return. The Panthers may be set at the corner position with the addition of CJ Henderson last season and first-round pick Jaycee Horn.

Gilmore won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is a two-time first-team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl five times, and is a Super Bowl champ.

Bradberry is coming off a career season with the Giants, recording a career-high four interceptions. Just a season ago, Bradberry was named a pro-bowler. He has emerged as one of the top corners in the league in the last few years. Bradberry has recorded 380 tackles, three sacks, 82 pass deflections, 15 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his six-year career.

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the most cap space following the Tyreek Hill trade

Yesterday, the Chiefs traded away six-time pro-bow wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), a fourth-round pick, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. According to overthecap.com, the Chiefs are at the top of the list with cap space with about $28 million.

Kansas City certainly has the money to add one of these veteran corners. Maybe the team will be open to bringing back safety Tyrann Mathieu even after signing Justin Reid.

Of course, many expect Kansas City to add at least one receiver on the market or via trade. There were rumblings when the Chiefs reached out to the Jaguars inquiring about receiver Laviska Shenault.

Wherever they choose to upgrade, it's expected that the Chiefs will add more firepower to their team in a competitive AFC West.

