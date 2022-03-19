NFL Rumors: Raiders pushing hard to sign former DPOY 

The Las Vegas Raiders stole headlines on Thursday when they traded for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders reportedly aren't done with trying to add star potential to their roster. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are strongly pushing to sign Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.

The Raiders currently have the seventh-most cap space, according to overthecap.com, sitting at around $28 million. They lost cornerback Casey Hayward in free agency, who signed a two-year $11 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. If signed, Gilmore would come to Las Vegas and replace Hayward.

The New England Patriots traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick last season. Gilmore played in eight games last season for the Panthers and recorded two interceptions, two pass deflections, and 16 combined tackles.

Gilmore won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is a two-time first-team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl five times, and is a Super Bowl champ.

The Raiders have been busy this off-season. Before free agency began, they extended stand-out defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year $98.98 million contract. Las Vegas then signed the best edge rusher on the open market, Chandler Jones. Jones inked a three-year $51 million deal which includes $32 million guaranteed. The move resulted in the Raiders trading edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Perhaps the most significant move the Raiders made this off-season came on Thursday when they acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. When Adams was placed on the franchise tag by the Packers, he came out and told them that he refused to play this season on the tag.

Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to compete in a loaded AFC West division

The Raiders aren't the only team in the AFC West who have bolstered their roster this off-season. The Chargers retained wide receiver Mike Williams while trading for Khalil Mack and signing cornerback JC Jackson in free agency. The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson via trade and snagged Randy Gregory from the Cowboys in free agency.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Additions to the AFC West:



Broncos:

- Russell Wilson

- Randy Gregory

- DJ Jones



Chargers:

- Khalil Mack

- JC Jackson

- Sebastian Joseph-Day



Raiders:

- Davante Adams

- Chandler Jones

- Rock Ya-Sin



Chiefs:

The Chiefs didn't do much aside from finding their replacement (Justin Reid) for safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City already has a loaded roster led by Patrick Mahomes and their explosive offense. The AFC West is undoubtedly the best division in football, and the Raiders can get even better if they land Stephon Gilmore.

