"Chiefs are one of the teams interested": NFL fans speculate after George Pickens' trade rumors

NFL fans are buzzing with speculation about George Pickens potentially heading to Kansas City. This came after reports emerged that the Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring trade options for their talented pass-catcher.

Ad

The trade rumors kicked into high gear following FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz's report that the Steelers "have taken and made calls" about trading Pickens. This development comes just before the 2025 NFL draft and shortly after Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan publicly denied interest in trading the wide receiver.

According to Schultz's report on Wednesday, the sentiment around the league is that the Steelers won't pay two receivers after acquiring and extending DK Metcalf to a $150 million deal.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts," an AFC GM said. "Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay's been serious, and they're not the only ones."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chiefs fans and NFL observers quickly connected the dots between the Chiefs' receiving needs and George Pickens' availability.

"I bet the Chiefs are one of the teams interested," a fan tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just trade him to the Chiefs," one fan commented.

However, not all fans believed that the trade rumors would materialize.

"Not story he isnt going anywhere," one fan said.

"ONE STEP FORWARD TWO STEPS BACK," a fan commented.

Potential Chiefs-Steelers blockbuster George Pickens trade could reshape AFC playoff race

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

A report from Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios on April 14 highlighted why Kansas City makes sense as a potential destination for George Pickens. The Chiefs feature young receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy but lack a proven No. 1 option after DeAndre Hopkins' departure.

Ad

"Pickens is the perfect fit for the Chiefs since they always figure out how to get past the off-field issues and help him become effective," Palacios wrote. "He might not get the spotlight here, but Pickens will likely be opening signing with the Chiefs if it means a legitimate Super Bowl run."

Financial considerations play a major role in Pittsburgh's decision-making process. With Pickens entering the final year of his rookie contract, Spotrac projects him to command a four-year $94 million deal in free agency. After investing heavily in DK Metcalf, the Steelers appear unlikely to allocate significant resources to both receivers.

Ad

The Sporting News suggested on April 14 that Kansas City could potentially offer its second-round pick for Pickens. Such a move would give Patrick Mahomes another weapon as the Chiefs aim to bounce back from their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A receiving corps featuring Rice, Worthy, Marquise Brown and Pickens would significantly boost Kansas City's offense, which struggled with consistency last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.