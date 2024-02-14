Nick Bosa went viral in the build up to Super Bowl 58 when he took a direct shot at the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive linemen.

Bosa was asked during a post-practice press conference if anything stood out about opposing offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. The San Francisco 49ers superstar edge rusher would be matched up directly against them in the big game.

In his answer, Bosa fired a direct shot at Taylor and Smith, saying, "They hold a lot."

Donovan Smith apparently remembered Nick Bosa's comment but waited until after the Super Bowl to respond. He did so at the Chiefs' victory parade to celebrate their win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58, according to Aaron Ladd.

Smith had this message for Bosa:

"We're HOLDING that Lombardi, baby."

Nick Bosa is not necessarily wrong about Jawaan Taylor, who recorded six holding penalties, the second-most of any player in the league during the 2023 NFL season. Donovan Smith recorded just two all year long, so at least when it comes to called penalties, he holds less than the average offensive linemen.

Regardless of Bosa's comment, Smith's reply surely got the last laugh. The Chiefs have now won three Vince Lombardi trophies in the past five years and defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl twice.

How did Nick Bosa perform in the Super Bowl?

Nick Bosa has now appeared in two Super Bowls during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, but unfortunately both of them have resulted in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs. He filled up the stat sheet in his first appearance, recording five total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

In Super Bowl 58, he added six more total tackles but failed to record a sack or force a turnover. While he didn't capitalize on his pressure, he was in the backfield at an extremely high rate. According to NFL stats, he recorded 10 pressures on just 48 snaps, which was good enough for the third-highest pressure by any player in a playoff game over the past six years.