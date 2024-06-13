Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia endorses Tom Brady's advice from Patriots Hall of Fame enshrinement

Tom Brady was inducted as Patriots Hall of Famer on Wednesday, accompanied by his family and friends in the ceremony. The NFL legend gave a lengthy yet inspirational speech that inspired many viewers, including Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt.

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia (Image Source: Tavia Hunt/Instagram)

Tavia Hunt is impressed with Tom Brady's Hall of Fame speech and took to her Instagram story to share her reaction. Resharing an Instagram post from New England Patriots containing a snippet from Brady's speech, Tavia Hunt expressed:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So inspiring. Life is so hard... Learn to work hard - be consistent 0 make your own opportunities."

In the clip, Tom Brady could be heard expressing how he urges everyone to play football for the sole reason that it's hard. Going forward, Brady explained how football has so much to teach an individual in terms of becoming a successful person.

Talking about Tom Brady's speech, the NFL legend also included a sweet tribute to his kids, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. The Hall of Famer gave a shout-out to his kids, expressing how much they meant to him.

"Your dad loves you more than anything in this world. Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live now, that's a pretty brilliant sun. There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults," Tom Brady had said.

Tavia Hunt on Harrison Butker controversy

In mid-May, Tavia Hunt came forward to share her reaction to Harrison Butker's controversial "motherhood" comment. Harrison Butker called "motherhood" a woman's primary role in life, during his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Tavia Hunt made an elaborative statement on how she has supported and encouraged her daughters to become highly educated. However, aside from that, she also wants her daughters to believe in raising a family. Talking about the same in her Instagram post, Tavia Hunt wrote:

"But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer."

Going forward in her statement, Tavia expressed how there are countless examples of highly educated women who decided to devote their lives to raising their kids and families. While Tavia Hunt's statement reflects empathy, Jason Kelce's wife, Kyle Kelce, was nothing but frustrated by Harrison Butker's comment.