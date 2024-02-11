The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers tonight at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are playing to defend their crown of the defending champions but they will be without one of their biggest supporters. Norma Hunt, wife of Lamar Hunt who founded the Chiefs franchise passed away last year.

Norma attended last year's Super Bowl where the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. She holds the impressive distinction of being the only woman to have attended every Super Bowl since the event's inception. Sadly, Norma will not be able to attend this year's Super Bowl, but the rest of the Hunt family will be there to cheer on the team.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Daniel Hunt, the son of Norma Hunt and brother of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, posted an emotional message about his mother on social media.

Daniel Hunt said:

"Today is hard. I’ll attend my first Super Bowl without my mom. She attended the first 57 Super Bowls without a miss. The only woman to see them all. She was so special. Mom will be cheering her Chiefs from heaven today with my Dad. I miss and love you both so much. Go Chiefs!"

According to people.com, after Lamar Hunt passed away in 2006, Clark Hunt, Daniel Hunt, and Sharron Hunt inherited ownership of the franchise. Since then, the Hunt family has been actively involved with the franchise and often seen supporting them.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play tonight with extra motivation, hoping to honor Norma Hunt with their third Super Bowl win in the last five years.

How much do NFL owners make off a Super Bowl win?

Every NFL franchise dreams of winning the Super Bowl. However, in order to realize that dream, teams have to do more than outperform their opponents.

According to reports, the owner of a Super Bowl-winning franchise receives close to $30 million from the NFL. Moreover, a Super Bowl win can boost the franchise's worth by an estimated 20-30%.

Winning a Super Bowl is quite profitable for the players as well. Apart from realizing their childhood dream of winning the biggest prize in football, the players also receive $164,000 in prize money.

How much are the Chiefs worth?

According to Forbes.com, the Kansas City Chiefs are worth $4.3 billion. The figure was last calculated in August 2023, and it is expected to increase significantly when new reports become available.

The Chiefs are currently ranked #23 in NFL team valuations. The longer Patrick Mahomes plays for them, the more valuable the team will become.

It would not be surprising if the Chiefs are among the top five most valuable NFL franchises by the time the quarterback finishes his career.