Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt "still processing" shooting at Super Bowl parade with one person killed and 21 injured

Gracie Hunt is the daughter of longtime Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who was in attendance at the team's Super Bowl parade. As the parade was coming to a close, a shooting took place that took the life of one with 21 injured. It was a tragic event on a day that was for celebration and fun.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her feelings on the shooting while sharing her love for Kansas City amid the tragedy.

Three individuals were put into police custody and taken in as suspects in the shooting. This was according to Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves at a press conference.

The police department is seeking the public's help with any video of the shooting.

"We need to hear from anyone in the vicinity of the parade shooting today that directly witnessed the shooting incident, has any video of the shooting incident or who was a victim of the shooting who has not yet reported being shot," they said in a statement.

A stage was set up outside the police station decorated in the red and gold colors of the Kansas City Chiefs for the event. The parade ended at 2:00 local time in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon when gunshots were heard on the west of the station.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the media about the shooting in the city:

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we would have never expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time."

The Chiefs came out with a statement about the incident, saying it was "truly saddened" by what happened. It noted that its players, coaches, staff and their families were unharmed.

Is Gracie Hunt the heiress to the Chiefs franchise?

The Chiefs franchise has been owned by the Hunt family since 1959 and will stay in the family. Gracie Hunt is next in line to own the franchise after her father. Gracie is the oldest of his three children, as she has a younger brother, Knobel, and a sister, Ava.

She was crowned Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018 and Miss Kansas USA three years later. Gracie has been at many Chiefs games with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Gracie Hunt attended the afterparty hosted by the couple at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.