Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hasn't had the best of offseasons as he was reportedly involved in a car crash that included a total of six cars in northeast Dallas on Saturday night. He was allegedly racing against another car along the North Central Expressway.

The crash involved two cars, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, one of which is reportedly registered to Rice, and the police were on the lookout for the Chiefs receiver, per the Dallas Morning News.

Given that Rice's name has become attached to the incident, Chiefs president Mark Donovan was interviewed on KCMO Talk Radio's "Mundo in the Morning" and said the organization is trying to get behind what exactly happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan said via NBCnews.com:

"We'll get to the bottom of it, we'll gather the facts and we'll react accordingly."

At the time of writing, it is not known exactly what Rashee Rice's involvement was in the accident.

Rashee Rice's lawyer offers statement on car accident

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Rice's lawyer, Royce West, released a statement a couple of days after the crash, which Adam Schefter posted on X. Royce claimed that his client was cooperating with the relevant authorities.

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the accident, as the dashcam footage showed that people could have easily been hurt. Given how the NFL handles incidents like these, if found guilty of wrongdoing, Rice's future might not be bright.