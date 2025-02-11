Chiefs star DeAndre Hopkins makes plans crystal clear after getting crushed in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins has set the record straight about his future. Amid rumors that the three-time First-team All-Pro may be hanging up his cleats, Hopkins delivered a simple message on Tuesday.

"Don’t know what you’ve heard but I’m not done yet," Hopkins tweeted.

DeAndre Hopkins' tweet (via x.com/deandrehopkins)

The tweet has since been deleted.

There had been reports that Hopkins may retire after the Chiefs were clobbered 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the first appearance in the big game for the 32-year-old.

Coming over from the Tennessee Titans in a trade last October, the NFL’s leader in receiving touchdowns with the Houston Texans in 2017 (13) had a solid bounce-back campaign for the AFC champions.

In 2024, Hopkins had 610 yards through the air, with five touchdowns in 16 games. In the Super Bowl, Hopkins was targeted five times by Patrick Mahomes, making two catches for 18 yards and scoring a touchdown in a losing effort.

The Chiefs acquired him from the Titans for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That could've been upgraded to a fourth-round selection. However, Hopkins only wound up playing 50% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2024, and the deal required him to play at least 60% for the Titans to get that deal.

Hopkins set to become a free agent

Hopkins may not be retiring, but that doesn’t mean he won’t need to find a new home this spring.

Per Spotrac, he made just over $730,000 in KC this season but will become an unrestricted free agent on March 12. While he played his part when called upon in 2024, he’ll also be 33 by the time the 2025 campaign begins.

The Chiefs’ front office has plenty of decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with their numerous impending free-agent pass catchers. Hopkins is one of many on that list, along with Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Given his age and where he was in the Chiefs offensive pecking order last season, Hopkins’ future in KC could go either way. If the club wants to get some big pay cheques off their books, we may see Hopkins back with the reigning AFC champions in 2025.

That said, the emotional connection that Kelce has with this club and chemistry with Mahomes may mean there isn’t any room for Hopkins.

The Chiefs were the fourth team that Hopkins played for in his NFL career.

