While this past Wednesday was supposed to be a day about celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory, it took a turn when there were gunshots reported on the scene.

The result of the shooting left one person dead and at least 22 others injured. The incident was a huge tragedy for the Kansas City community.

Following the tragic event, Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith opened up on "Good Morning America" and spoke about its impact on the community.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up,'” Smith said. “They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.' Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.'

“I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus. This little boy was with his father. He was a little hysterical. He just panicked. He was scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on.

“I had the WWE belt the entire parade and I was thinking, what can I do to help him out? I just handed him the belt and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one is gonna hurt you. No one’s gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.'”

Smith said he was "pretty angry" due to what he called "senseless violence," which left Chiefs fan and mother of two Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead. Nine children were also injured in the shooting.

“Children are injured. Children are traumatized,” Smith said. “I’m hurting for, one, the families of the people who got impacted, [and two,] the city of Kansas City.”

Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement following the parade shooting

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Leaves Multiple People Injured

Following yesterday's tragic event, the Kansas City Chiefs took to X to address a statement, sharing how saddened they were by the incident:

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

There really isn't much more to say after such a tragic event.

Many Chiefs players, such as Patrick Mahomes, Drue Tranquill, and others, expressed their feelings on social media after the incident.

There hasn't been a recent update on the matter regarding the victims.

