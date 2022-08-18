More headache for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs as star WR set to replace Tyreek Hill carted off the field during practice

There was a moment of despair on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs' practice session as wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted off the field. The fourth-year wide out suffered a left leg injury that forced him to be helped off the field.

This is bad news for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as Hardman is among the few receivers in the Chiefs' unit who have played multiple seasons with Mahomes.

While Hardman was carted off the field with what seemed to be a serious leg injury, it may not be as severe as initially thought.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted an update on the condition of Hardman:

"#Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, who exited practice early today, is being evaluated for a groin injury, source said. The severity is unclear, but Hardman being able to walk off the field (before jumping on a cart to head into the building) was a good sign."

Hardman is expected to have a big season. Last season, he recorded a career-high in catches with 59 receptions, and a career-high 693 receiving yards. He's expected to have a breakout season following the departure of Tyreek Hill. The latter was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

In return for Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs got a 2022 first-round pick previously acquired from the San Franciso 49ers. They also received a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs signed two key free agent wide receivers while adding another in the draft

Juju Smith-Schuster

Kansas City lost their biggest playmaker - one of the biggest playmakers in the entire league - when they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They also lost wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Head coach Andy Reid had to add a few receivers to the receiving group this offseason. This was in order to give Mahomes the help he needs to keep KC as one of the best offenses in the NFL.

They were able to sign former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Packers wide out Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

They then drafted wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second-round of the draft while adding Jusytn Ross as an undrafted free agent. Time will tell how this new Kansas City receiving core will do, but it's not a good sign that Hardman left Wednesday's practice on a cart.

