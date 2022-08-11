Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany excited about welcoming second baby mid-NFL season

While Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for a big 2022 NFL season, he'll also be looking to become a father to another child. Patrick and his wife Brittany are expected to have their second child sometime this season.

The couple announced they are expecting a second child on May 29th, 2022.

Brittany Matthews tweeted her excitement over having two kids:

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne #thankful @PatrickMahomes Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos🥹 Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos🥹❤️ #thankful @PatrickMahomes

Mahomes and Brittany had their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, last year on February 20th, 2021. Earlier this year, when the news was revealed via Brittany's Instagram, Patrick said he hopes their second child is a boy, but he'll love the baby either way.

On June 27th, 2022, Mahomes and Matthews had a gender reveal for their second child. Patrick got his wish as the two announced they would be having their first son together.

It is unclear what the baby's name will be or when it is due, but the Super-Bowl winning quarterback will have more duties off the field this off-season.

Patrick Mahomes will be looking to make a third Super Bowl with new talent at the wide receiver position

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

While parenthood is looming around the corner for the second time for Mahomes, he's preparing to be locked in for a third Super Bowl run.

Since Mahomes took over for the Chiefs in 2018 in his second season in the NFL, the team have been contenders.

He won the league MVP in his second season in the league, his first season starting, throwing over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. The following season, he led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes would find himself in a similar situation a year later. He led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for a second-straight year, looking to become one of the few teams ever to repeat as Super Bowl champions. That dream fell short as they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Last season, the Bengals lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in the AFC Championship.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Chiefs are still legit contenders and can make the Super Bowl. While they lost their number one playmaker in Tyreek Hill this off-season, the Chiefs have added JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez-Valdes Scantling, and rookie wideout Skyy Moore for Mahomes this season.

Mahomes will be looking to add his second Super Bowl while welcoming his second child at some point this season.

