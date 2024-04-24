Chiefs Super Bowl champion calls out Tom Brady after Patriots icon shreds younger athletes’ approach towards football

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has come under fire for his recent comments on the DeepCut podcast.

During his time in the NFL, Brady's persona was one of a workaholic, and that football consumed him during the season. According to him, the dynamic has shifted for the younger stars of the league today, with their social media presence starting to take over.

Brady said on the DeepCut podcast that nowadays, for young athletes, it's all about them and their branding instead of focusing on football.

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz took exception to Brady's comments and called him out for his own businesses.

Schwartz posted:

"Good thing he didn't start his own clothing/lifestyle brand and insist on his personal trainer having privileges in the building no one else gets."

It is well-known that Brady's off-field businesses have played a role in his longevity in the NFL. His personal trainer Alex Guerrero has been with him for what feels like forever and also played a role in the TB12 method, which helped Brady stay on the field for longer.

Tom Brady has several off-field business

While Brady took a shot at younger athletes for their brands and off-field interests, he is no stranger to these himself.

He has an NFT company called Autograph and the TB12 method, a sports nutrition company. Brady Brand is a clothing line and the 46-year-old also has two production companies — 199 Productions (199 was his draft number) and Religion of Sports. Not to mention the endorsements he has with Hertz, Subway, and Under Armour.

So Brady does have a lot of off-field ventures to keep himself busy, which seems to be the exact thing he was saying isn't good for young athletes.

Either way, Tom Brady has done quite well for himself both on and off the field. In 2024, he is set to enter the broadcast booth with Fox Sports as part of his 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.

While Tom Brady's comments about the younger athletes might be true, he also had multiple irons in the fire while he was still playing football.