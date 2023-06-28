Travis Kelce is without a doubt the best tight end in the NFL. After winning the Super Bowl last season, he has put his name into the GOAT debate with the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Tony Gonzales. By the time he is done playing, Kelce might surpass both of them.

However, despite all that greatness, Kelce remains one of the most underpaid players in the league. Back in 2020, he signed a four-year year $57.25 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs and is set to earn close to $12.25 million this upcoming season.

Although he is a tight end, Kelce can be perceived as the Chiefs' WR1 and some believe he should be paid like one. After Tyreek Hill was traded by the Chiefs last season, the star receiver signed a four-year $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Travis Kelce recently revealed how Hill's new contract brought thoughts to his mind of seeking a big payday. Here's what he told in an interview with Vanity Fair:

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce says. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?... When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,”

“I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in. You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit."

"It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of, Idon’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth, but I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken excellent care of Kelce and will continue to do so, but offering him a lucrative contract at this stage of his career will force the franchise to become shorthanded in other areas.

That is not something that the star tight end would want since he wants to win more, which is why he will continue to pay despite being underpaid.

Travis Kelce is a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce form the best duo in the NFL, and they will continue to dominate the league for years to come. Kelce is 33 years old but he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Last season, he had 110 catches for 1,338 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games. He is projected to have another dominant season, and the Chiefs could repeat as Super Bowl champions if their star duo continues to perform like they did last season.

