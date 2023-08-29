Jalen Hurts is easily on of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. With him under center, the Eagles have developed into one of the strongest teams in the NFC, boasting an abundance of offensive talent.

But everything about Hurts might have been different had he gone to another team three years ago.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he was close to drafting the current Eagle in the 2020 NFL Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just told you two years ago we were looking at the Philadelphia quarterback, and I'm not calling names, but looking at him, had he fallen to us there, we would've drafted him"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

While Hurts was not mentioned by name, the circumstances clearly identified it as him.

Chris Broussard condemns Jerry Joes for Jalen Hurts admission

Had Jones gotten his way, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts would have formed a QB tandem that would have looked impressive on paper but only caused more troubled in application.

Both Prescott and Hurts are alphas who will not settle for being each other's sidekick, and it would have led the Cowboys to trade one or the other, just as Jones hinted when discussing the Trey Lance trade:

"If he'd hung around long enough, we might have done this on the Philadelphia quarterback about two years ago."

On FS1's First Things First, Chris Broussard displayed his annoyance at the comments:

“There's no way Jalen Hurts ever plays for the Cowboys, or at least anytime soon. So why are you bringing it up? Because he's awesome. It's not like Trey Lance, we don't even know if he can play. Jalen Hurts, we know he can play and you're now telling your starting quarterback we really wanted him who right now looks better than Dak. And again, he's never going to Dallas. So why? It's an unnecessary distraction."

Jerry Jones' recent comments on Jalen Hurts could add further intrigue to prospective Eagles-Cowboys clashes

Heading into 2023, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are indisputably the top two teams in the NFC East. But Jones' admission to wanting Jalen Hurts for himself back in 2020 may only exacerbate the enmity.

The Cowboys had two opportunities to bring in Hurts, but they passed up on them in favor of Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb. To be fair, both of them have been tremendous contributors to the team, but Dak Prescott has only been able to enviously watch his rival give the Eagles what the Cowboys have been lacking in the 21st century: another NFC title.

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 630 votes