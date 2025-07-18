Chris Broussard links Micah Parsons' contract delay to Jerry Jones' drama-centric approach for Cowboys

Micah Parsons' peers have been getting contract extensions during the buildup to the 2025 season, while he awaits Jerry Jones' decision. Maxx Crosby signed for $106.5 million over three years, followed by Myles Garrett at $160 million over four years.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers reset the edge rusher market by giving TJ Watt $123 million over three years - the largest contract at the position and for a non-quarterback by annual average. That leaves the Dallas Cowboys star among the last big-name pass rushers left without an extension.

NFL analyst Chris Broussard said there is a reason why the saga has been dragging on for months now. On Thursday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," he described the delay as part of Jerry Jones' preference for the drama.

“I was long ago saying Jerry Jones was about entertainment," Broussard said (from 09:35). Jerry Jones (is) about creating drama that entertains the masses, that puts the Cowboys on television and raises the value of the franchise. He might be fine with this because as you said, he hasn't been cheap in paying guys when it's time."

One of Jones' "dramatic" decisions wasnwhen he gave quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million extension, the largest contract in NFL history by annual average, hours before the Cowboys' 2024 season opener at the Cleveland Browns.

Trade proposal sends Micah Parsons to Raiders

According to CBS's Garrett Podell, time is running out for Jerry Jones to extend Micah Parsons, especially with 2022 draftees Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson and DaRon Bland also entering the final months of their contracts.

But with neither side showing progress, Heavy's Daniel Arwas has an alternative to resolve this problem: trade the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year (as well as a 2026 fourth-round pick) to the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange, the Cowboys will receive 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and a 2027 second-rounder.

According to Arwas, a core of Parsons, Maxx Crosby and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler would give the AFC West franchise the most intimidating pass-rushing defensive line.

"With over $100 million in cap space in 2026, the Raiders could more than afford to open their chequebook for the Penn State alum," Arwas said. "The Cowboys would be reticent to trade Parsons, but if the price becomes too steep for the organization that is already in a tough spot cap-wise, the Raiders are a sneaky team to watch out for."

Both teams will meet on November 17. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN and ABC.

