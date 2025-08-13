Chris Broussard makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' unchanged position on Browns QB depth chart 

Shedeur Sanders made an impressive start in the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, recording 138 yards, two passing touchdowns and 19 rushing yards. However, after the dust settled, the Browns' QB depth chart remained unchanged.

The current pecking order in Cleveland is Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The unchanged depth chart was a surprise to a lot of individuals, including Chris Broussard. On FS1's "First Things First," the NFL analyst said (Timestamp- 12:50 onwards):

"I do think that that Shedeur should be third. Dillon Gabriel should be fourth. So Flacco, Pickett, Shedeur Dillon. I get it, Dillon Gabriel's a third-round pick, Shedeur's fifth. To me, they should have entered camp essentially at the same level…

"I just think that he should be ahead, it ultimately doesn't matter. This next game is going to kind of, you know, determine which of them is the top rookie, but I think he should have been moved up," he added.

The Browns play their next preseason game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kevin Stefanski didn't confirm Shedeur Sanders as starter vs. Eagles

Deion Sanders' son made a statement in his preseason debut, but Browns fans may have to wait to see if he gets another shot at starting this week. The No. 144 pick of the 2025 NFL draft starred in Cleveland’s 30-10 win.

After the game, Sanders kept the spotlight on his teammates and coaches.

"I couldn’t do it without the time. I couldn’t do it without the playcalling. I couldn’t do without anything," Sanders said via ESPN.com. "I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is. I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything."

Fans are eager to see him against the Eagles on Saturday, but coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t tipping his hand.

“I’m not there on the game itself. By Wednesday, Thursday, I’ll have a better feel for the game and how we’re gonna handle that, and I’ll update you guys. But not there yet,” Stefanski told reporters.

The Browns HC also refused to name a Week 1 starter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sept. 7.

