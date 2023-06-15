The Buffalo Bills have had a turbulent last few weeks with the Stefon Diggs situation, and NFL analyst Chris Broussard has delivered a scathing assessment of the Josh Allen-led franchise.

With Diggs reportedly not present for mandatory minicamp and Allen saying the reason was "nonfootball related," this got everyone talking ... and not in a good way.

On "First Things First," Broussard said that a playing group takes on the persona of its coach. He took it a step further and questioned if Sean McDermott still had the backing of the locker room:

“Sean McDermott has done a very good job in Buffalo. He's gotten near –what? – five playoffs now. Six years there. I'm concerned about him having that locker room, though. To me, Buffalo's major problem is they're mentally weak, and you see it every year in the playoffs.

"And I think you take on the personality of your head coach, and right now McDermott does not look like a strong leader, like he has command of the situation. So, I'm concerned about them.”

It is a big comment, but the fact is that the Bills seem to be coming apart at the seams over the last few weeks. This is just an outside observation, however, but it doesn't appear to be smooth sailing right now for the Bills.

Josh Allen and the Bills face pivotal season

AFC divisional playoffs: Josh Allen

Loud offseasons rarely end well as the attention and spotlight on a team isn't the best thing. For Josh Allen and the Bills, this season is a pivotal one.

Since Allen became the full time starter in 2018, for all the Bills' talent and Allen's superb quarterback play, it has all been for one AFC championship appearance in 2020. For many, that isn't good enough.

Now, with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets both thrusting themselves into Super Bowl calculations, Buffalo's road to the division title is anything but easy.

The situation with Diggs isn't great, and from all accounts it has been resolved. However, many get the sense it is far from over. Josh Allen and the Bills will not want it to drag on into the season as it could easily derail their entire campaign.

And that would be disastrous for the franchise.

