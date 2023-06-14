Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not attend the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp.

While he did not explain his absence directly, he posted some interesting Instagram stories about his decision.

Diggs wrote in the first story:

“I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

Stefon Diggs hinted at his absence during the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp with this cryptic Instagram story. (Image credit: instagram.com/stefondiggs)

He followed it up with:

“My phone been on silent for like 6 years. Ion play all them sounds and sh*t”

It's uncertain whom the two-time All-Pro wideout is addressing. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" about his player's absence.

Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen supported Stefon Diggs, saying they won't be successful without him. The cornerstones of Buffalo's offense had a heated exchange on the sidelines, which could be a reason for Diggs' non-participation.

It's unsure if Diggs will eventually report for minicamp or if the Bills are working on a trade. But the three-time Pro Bowler has at least two years left in the four-year, $96 million contract extension he signed during the 2022 offseason. He has a potential opt-out before the 2025 season.

While uncertainty looms regarding Diggs' situation in Buffalo, Florida-based film company No Cap Visions released a teaser for his collaboration with Vogue.

Stefon Diggs' agent clarified his client's stand

While Diggs posted cryptic Instagram messages, his agent, Adisa Bakari, clarified that his client had been in Buffalo since Monday morning. After getting a physical, he met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Bakari declared that Stefon Diggs "will be there for the entirety of the minicamp." But while he was at the team's facility last Monday and Tuesday, he left before practice started. NFL.com's Nick Shook reported that his contract isn't the concern.

Bakari said in a previous interview:

"There are things being worked out -- on the way to being worked out. Stefon has been there Sunday night. He was in the building this morning."

Diggs had a productive 2022 campaign for the Bills, finishing with 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection. It's also his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Unfortunately, their season ended with a home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the Divisional Round. Diggs only had four catches for 35 yards in that 27-10 defeat.

The Minnesota Vikings traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for three picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills also surrendered a 2021 fourth-rounder to acquire Stefon Diggs.

