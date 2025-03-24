Chris Godwin gets major injury update after $66,000,000 free agency extension with Buccaneers

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been an important part of the Tampa Bay offense. He was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Last season, Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle fracture, which limited him to just seven games, putting up 576 yards and 5 TDs receiving.

Despite the injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faith in Godwin's talent. Earlier this month, they provided him a three-year contract extension worth $66 million. Thus, the Super Bowl LV champ is locked in with the franchise through 2027.

Amidst his rehabilitation process, Bucs general manager Jason Licht provided a positive update on Chris Godwin's injury. On WDAE's The Drive with TKras, Licht stated that the wide receiver is making steady progress and is expected to be at his best during the upcoming season.

"I'm feeling very good about it," Licht said. "He's hitting all of his milestones. He's hitting all of his markers. He's where he's supposed to be.

"We're not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything's done right and just get him out there for the regular season. Right now, we're taking it week by week. I've said this time and again before, but I would never bet against Chris."

The wide receiver has spent eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Godwin has recorded 7,266 yards and 39 TDs receiving. His best campaign was during the 2020 season under former quarterback Tom Brady as the Bucs beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to lift the Lombardi trophy.

Chris Godwin was offered blank checks by another team in the offseason, Jason Licht says

There were other teams who had an interest in acquiring the Bucs wide receiver this offseason. According to Jason Licht, one franchise offered Chris Godwin a blank check to play for them in the upcoming season.

"There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks. We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces, and he took it," Licht said.

The Bucs GM applauded Chris Godwin for being loyal to the franchise and dubbed the wide receiver as a man of morals and ethics.

"He left a lot of money on the table. He valued the culture here, the city, the fans, being able to hopefull retire as Buccaneer. I think there's some value in that. ....I mean he was loyal to us. I will forever be grateful for the decision he and his wife Mariah made."

The Bucs finished last season with a 10-7 campaign and a Wild Card playoff loss to the Commanders. It will be interesting to see how they perform with the return of Chris Godwin on offense this year.

