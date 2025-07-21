Chris Godwin injury: Bucs WR gets concerning update on dislocated ankle ahead of training camp

There is an injury update on Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin. However, it a disheartening one for the Bucs fans.Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the Week 8 home game against the Baltimore Ravens last season. The wide receiver was carried out of Raymond James Stadium in a cart.Many expected him to recover by the time the 2025 season starts and come back stronger than ever. But NFL insider Rick Stroud shared a concerning update.Stroud reported that Godwin is still recovering from his dislocated ankle and won't be able to participate in any of the team activities this offseason. He will continue to rehab with the team's trainers.&quot;Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who still is recovering from a dislocated ankle, will not participate in team related activities to begin training camp. He will continue to rehab with trainers,&quot; Stroud tweeted on Monday.This update has put Godwin's status for the upcoming season in jeopardy. It will be interesting to see if the 2021 Super Bowl champion will recover in time to play a game this year.Chris Godwin took a pay cut to stay with the Tampa Bay BuccaneersChris Godwin was linked to a move to the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. However, the wideout surprisingly signed a new three-year $66 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Godwin reportedly took a pay cut because he wanted to continue playing with his Bucs teammates like Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield. The paycut was also for Godwin to thank the franchise for supporting and showing faith in him despite his injuries.He has been a part of the Buccaneers since 2017 and has won a Super Bowl with the team in 2021. Tampa Bay fans are anticipating his return to the gridiron.