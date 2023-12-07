Chris Godwin's wife calls out Bucs HC Todd Bowles for "blatantly lying" over Super Bowl-winning WR's low usage

Chris Godwin has played his first seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has won a Super Bowl championship and three 1,000-yard seasons with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State standout hasn’t missed a game this season, putting him on track for his first complete regular season since 2018. However, his wife calls out the squad for changing the narrative about the wideout’s usage.

Chris Godwin’s wife wants to set the record straight

Regarding the veteran wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers writer Scott Smith tweeted:

“Todd Bowles said the Bucs subbed Chris Godwin out more than usual on Sunday because he’s more banged up than most. That contributed to his lack of receptions on the day, but his touchdown run was huge.”

However, Mariah Godwin responded by sharing her husband’s snap count per week. She mentioned that he played only half a snap less than his 52.5 average in 2023.

She also said:

“I'm not sure why we are just blatantly lying here. regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his ass off, hasn't missed a game, continues to run great routes & get open. I don't know why things are the way they are, this isn't my team to coach. but this lying on Chris & implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating.”

Mariah DelPercio and Chris Godwin started dating in high school in Delaware. They both attended Penn State in college and married in 2021.

While FTN Fantasy’s Scott Spratt revealed that Godwin’s 14 red zone targets this season are tied for tenth-most, he only has one receiving touchdown. Meanwhile, he scored a rushing touchdown, his first of the season, in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

The scoring play came off an unbalanced line wherein Godwin was in motion before receiving the handoff from Baker Mayfield. A key block from tight end Cade Otton allowed him to complete the 20-yard touchdown run.

Will Chris Godwin remain in Tampa Bay after the 2023 season?

Godwin has one year left in the three-year, $60 million contract extension he signed last year. He is expected to earn a $20 million base salary and incur a $27.5 million cap hit in 2024. However, his contract has a potential out before the 2024 season.

The Buccaneers can exercise their option of terminating his contract a year early. If they do, he will be a highly sought-after player in the free agent market. Chris Godwin has 53 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown with five regular season games to go.