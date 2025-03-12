Chris Godwin’s wife Mariah sends 1-word message as Super Bowl champion signs massive $66,000,000 deal with Buccaneers

Chris Godwin's 2024 NFL season ended early as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver dislocated his ankle in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. With free agency lingering, there was a question mark as to whether Godwin would return to Tampa Bay.

Earlier this week, the Buccaneers announced they had signed Godwin to a new three-year deal worth $66 million. On Tuesday, the wide receiver spoke to the media as his wife Mariah and newborn son looked on with pride.

Mariah reshared a photo of the signing day on her Instagram story with a caption saying Tampa Bay was their home.

Mariah Godwin's Instagram Story photo of husband Chris Godwin speaking to media.

Mariah then added a photo to her Instagram story showing their family of three.

"We love you son. wait until you see what your papa does!!," Mariah wrote in the caption.

Mariah Godwin's photos of their family after he signed his next contract. (Photo via Mariah Godwin's Instagram Story)

Mariah and Chris Godwin are high school sweethearts who continued their relationship as students at Penn State. After college, Tampa Bay selected Chris in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The couple got married in May 2021 in Malibu and welcomed their first child, Ace, in January.

Chris Godwin said he and his wife, Mariah, had 'tough' conversations about possibly leaving Tampa Bay

Chris Godwin has only ever played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's also the team where he won a Super Bowl. While it's the place he and his family now call home, there was a point where the wide receiver nearly signed elsewhere.

On NFL Network's "The Insiders," Chris told Sara Walsh and Mike Garafolo that he and his wife Mariah had difficult conversations about what is best for their family.

"I mean, to be honest, I feel like we were really close," Chris said. "When it comes to a situation like that, you have to really, really consider it. Me and Mariah, we had some really tough conversations. Had some really tough conversations with my agent.

"Because at the end of the day, you're trying to figure out what's going to be best for our family. Not everybody would make that decision, and I'm not faulting anybody that would."

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will now have his top two receivers, including Mike Evans, as the team looks to make another playoff run next season.

