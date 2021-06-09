Who is Chris Godwin's wife, Mariah DelPercio?

High School Sweethearts ➡️ Super Bowl ➡️ Newlyweds



This offseason, after winning the Super Bowl, Chris Godwin married his high school sweetheart, Mariah (DelPercio) Godwin. The couple met while attending Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware. Mariah's father was Chris' high school football coach. Both previously attended Penn State University, where Godwin was a standout receiver for the Nittany Lions. That led to him being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chris Godwin's wife Mariah is a fitness pro

Mariah Godwin studied sports nutrition and exercise science at Penn State University and has since become a fitness instructor. The couple stated in an interview that they started working out together in high school, getting gym memberships together, and continue to workout together to this day.

Not only has Mariah been a big influence on Chris Godwin's training each season, she has also helped him build a foundation. They started the "Team Godwin Foundation" a few years after Chris Godwin was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the foundation's website, Mariah volunteered at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay when the couple moved to Tampa. The couple said they both realized how much help and support shelter animals need.

They are both big believers in the "Adopt, Don't Shop" motto, and providing possible pet owners with all the information they need to adopt a pet. The "Team Godwin Foundation" aids support animals and helps give them a second chance at finding their forever home. The foundation helps financially support these animals as well as advocate for them and try to find their new, loving family.

Mariah and Chris got engaged in April 2020. That season, Chris Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to not only host a Super Bowl but also win it at home.

But the Super Bowl ring wasn't the only ring that Chris Godwin got in 2021. Mariah and Chris tied the knot in May in Malibu, California.

Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look for a repeat in 2021. With Tom Brady once again his quarterback, Godwin should be able to improve even on the solid season he had in 2020. Last season, he had 840 passing yards and seven touchdowns in twelve games started. This past March, Godwin signed a franchise tag with the Buccaneers, worth $15,900.000.

