Chris Jones shows ultimate disrespect to Russell Wilson with harsh comments towards Giants QB after Chiefs' SNF win

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones did not hold back while talking about Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. In the post-game interview, the veteran defensive tackle opened up about how he always wanted to do a jersey swap with the quarterback. However, Wilson never swapped his jersey with the Chiefs star.When the reporter asked Chris Jones if he wanted to swap jerseys with Russell Wilson on Sunday night, he rejected the idea with a few harsh comments for the Giants quarterback.&quot;I don't even want it (Russell Wilson's jersey),&quot; Jones said. &quot;It's all good. I don't want it. Hey, you know, over time you kind of understand that nah I don't even want it, just a little bit more.&quot;Jones and his team managed to secure a dominating 9-22 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Russell Wilson, who took over as the team's QB1 this season, had another disappointing outing, resulting in a 0-3 record so far. The quarterback completed 18 of the 32 passes he attempted for 160 yards and no touchdowns while throwing two interceptions on the field.On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of the 37 passes he attempted for 224 yards while scoring one passing touchdown in the third quarter. Chris Jones made a sack in the third quarter. The veteran three-time Super Bowl champion had signed a five-year deal with the team worth $158.75 million in March 2024.Chris Jones had called out officials for missed calls during their last week's loss to the EaglesLast week, the Chiefs lost to the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Nick Sirianni's team utilized the controversial tush push play to its full extent in that game. However, replays suggest that the officials might have missed a few crucial calls that gave the Eagles an unfair advantage.After the game, Chris Jones came forward to share his thoughts on the officiating of their Week 2 game against the Eagles.&quot;You can't get all the calls right,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away. ... sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.&quot;The Chiefs next face the Ravens at home on Sept. 28. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:25 pm ET.