  "This is blatant cheating": NFL fans torch referees on missing Eagles' false start during "Tush Push" play vs. Rams in Week 3

"This is blatant cheating": NFL fans torch referees on missing Eagles' false start during "Tush Push" play vs. Rams in Week 3

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:03 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
NFL fans torch referees on missing Eagles' false start during "Tush Push" play vs. Rams in Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly got away with a false start on their very first "Tush Push" attempt against the LA Rams in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. During a fourth-and-1 from the Rams’ 3-yard line, which the Eagles converted into a first down, Philly's right guard, Tyler Steen, moved early, but no flag was thrown.

When fans caught a glimpse of the Eagles' false start against LA on the "Tush Push" play, they made their feelings known on social media.

"Yeah bro this is blatant cheating ngl," one tweeted.

"Please ban this play @NFL," another added.
"It’s continuous prove of the bush league nature of this stupid a*s play that should’ve been outlawed this offseason." a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"The only answer is banning. It’s so unbelievably bad for the game," one wrote.
"Ban the play if the refs can’t officiate it right," another added.
"It’s just pathetic that they don’t officiate it correctly." a user tweeted.

At the end of the first quarter, the Rams are leading 10-7 over the Eagles.

NFL made decision to monitor Eagles' "Tush Push" play after Eagles' Week 2 win over Chiefs

Only days after the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, the NFL urged referees to monitor Philly's "Tush Push" play. In the fourth quarter, Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson and Steen appeared to false start before quarterback Jalen Hurts made way in for a 1-yard touchdown, which gave Philly a 10-point lead.

Ramon George, the NFL's vice president of officiating training and development, highlighted the issue.

"Prior to the snap, looks like we have movement by the right guard. We also have movement coming across from the defensive side. This is a very hard play to officiate. I get it," George said. "You have a defender who tries to punch the ball, but more so, we have a false start coming from the right guard. You want to make sure that we officiate these plays tight and make sure that every aspect of the offensive team is legal, and any movement, any lineman that's not correct, we want to shut it down as a false start."

Despite the league's crackdown on some problems around the "Tush Push" play, the Eagles managed to get away with one against the Rams.

