  "We won the f*ckin game. Shut your a*s up": Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QB

"We won the f*ckin game. Shut your a*s up": Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QB

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:41 GMT
Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QB
Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts did not have a big outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, despite this, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 17-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. A clip from the game went viral on social media in which we see the quarterback get into a verbal altercation with veteran DT Chris Jones on the field.

In the video, we see the Chiefs star troll Jalen Hurts for his lackluster performance on the field with just over a minute left in the game.

"You don't even have 100 yards," Jones told Hurts.

However, Jalen Hurts clapped back by stating how the Eagles have already secured the victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We won the f*ckin game shut your a** up," Hurts said to Jones.
Hurts ended the night completing 15 of the 22 passes he attempted for 101 yards and one rushing touchdown. They had taken an early lead in the game after Saquon Barkley scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. However, Harrison Butker minimized the deficit to four points (3-7) after he scored a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes put the Chiefs in the lead after a 13-yard rushing touchdown. However, Jake Eliott leveled the playing field with a 58-yard field goal before the halftime whistle. The third quarter did not see a lot of action apart from the Eagles placekicker scoring another field goal.

Jalen Hurts then gave his team a 10-point lead after his rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. With three minutes remaining, Patrick Mahomes found Tyquan Thornton with a 49-yard touchdown pass to keep a comeback within reach. Unfortunately, Nick Sirianni's defense held on to its three-point lead and took home the win.

Jalen Hurts opens up about his victory against the Chiefs in Week 2

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback came forward to talk about putting up a 2-0 record to start the season.

While talking about their performance at Arrowhead Stadium, Hurts stated that what mattered in the end was securing the victory.

"The game isn't won off of fireworks. It's won off scoring more points than the other team," Hurts said.

Last week, the Super Bowl LIX champions secured a 24-20 victory against the Cowboys at home. The next face the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
