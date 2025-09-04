  • home icon
  Jalen Hurts breaks silence on marriage to Bryonna "Bry" Burrows 82 days after Eagles QB tied the knot for second time

Jalen Hurts breaks silence on marriage to Bryonna “Bry” Burrows 82 days after Eagles QB tied the knot for second time

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 04, 2025
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on marriage to Bryonna "Bry" Burrows 82 days after Eagles QB tying the knot for second time
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on marriage to Bryonna “Bry” Burrows 82 days after Eagles QB tying the knot for second time

Jalen Hurts usually keeps his personal life quiet, but on Thursday, he opened up about his wife, Bry Burrows, during a "Good Morning America" interview. He said Bry is his “rock” and gives him strength and encouragement as he starts the 2025 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Well, you know where your strength comes from," Hurts said. "You know where your rock is. Those are things that always give you encouragement anytime you step into something."
Jalen and Bry met at the University of Alabama. They dated privately for years, especially after Jalen transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 and Bry began working at IBM.

In January 2023, Bry was seen celebrating with Jalen after the Eagles won the NFC Championship, and by April, Jalen called her “irreplaceable” in an interview.

They made their red carpet debut in October 2023 at the Time100 Next Gala in NYC.

11 months later, engagement rumors started in September 2024 when Bry was spotted with a diamond ring.

The couple married in spring 2025 and held a second celebration in Napa Valley on June 14, 82 days after the first one.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday to start the 2025 NFL season. The game begins at 8:20 PM ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are coming in as Super Bowl champs, after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 earlier this year.

The 2025 season is Jalen Hurts’ sixth year in the NFL. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, and has been the team’s full-time starting quarterback ever since.

Over those six years, he’s become a two-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts and his wife Bryonna “Bry” Burrows made their Met Gala debut in 2025

Just after their spring wedding and Napa Valley celebration, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows made their first big appearance as husband and wife at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025.

The theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and they looked amazing in matching outfits from Burberry.

Jalen wore a black velvet suit with shiny gems on the shoulders, a black beret, a Tiffany brooch and a fancy Breitling watch.

Bry wore a maroon gown with embroidery, a fringe skirt, and sparkling silver jewelry. It was their first time walking a red carpet together as a married couple.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

