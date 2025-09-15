Chris Jones voices complaint against referee's controversial no-calls during Sunday's loss to Eagles

In a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. The win can be partly credited to the now-infamous tush push play, which Philadelphia used seven times during the game. While it is not illegal, many said that there were missed false start calls that went unpenalized.The Eagles used the play five times in the fourth quarter alone, including a 1-yard touchdown by Jalen Hurts that gave them a 20-10 lead with under eight minutes left. However, replays showed that some of Philadelphia’s offensive linemen appeared to move early before the snap, including during Hurts’ TD.Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones talked about what he believed were missed calls by the officials.“You can't get all the calls right,” Jones said. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away … sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.”Also Read: &quot;We won the f*ckin game. Shut your a*s up&quot;: Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QBTom Brady on Eagles’ tush push playFox Sports color commentator Tom Brady talked about how effective and controversial the tush push play has become.“It’s like (the Eagles) start every position at 1st and 9 because they’re stealing a yard with that play every time,” Brady said on Sunday.Fox Sports rule analyst Dean Blandino also showed frustration late in the game after a tush push play, where it looked like Hurts may have fumbled but was ruled down.&quot;I am done with the tush push, guys,&quot; Blandino said to Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady while looking at a replay. &quot;It's a hard play to officiate, like we’ve been talking about. So they either ruled progress or that Hurts was down. Really hard to see what’s happening with the football.”Critics of the play have long argued that the play is both ugly and difficult to officiate. While a proposal to ban the tush push was introduced by the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, it was two votes short.