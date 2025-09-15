  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chris Jones voices complaint against referee's controversial no-calls during Sunday's loss to Eagles

Chris Jones voices complaint against referee's controversial no-calls during Sunday's loss to Eagles

By Garima
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:32 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

In a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. The win can be partly credited to the now-infamous tush push play, which Philadelphia used seven times during the game. While it is not illegal, many said that there were missed false start calls that went unpenalized.

Ad

The Eagles used the play five times in the fourth quarter alone, including a 1-yard touchdown by Jalen Hurts that gave them a 20-10 lead with under eight minutes left. However, replays showed that some of Philadelphia’s offensive linemen appeared to move early before the snap, including during Hurts’ TD.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones talked about what he believed were missed calls by the officials.

“You can't get all the calls right,” Jones said. “Just because we see it, sometimes the official's 15, 20 feet away … sometimes you can miss those small things. We think he jumped multiple times. An official didn't see it, so it wasn't called. We gotta just go and play the next down.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Also Read: "We won the f*ckin game. Shut your a*s up": Hot mics catch Jalen Hurts brutally roasting Chris Jones after Chiefs DT takes jab at Eagles QB

Tom Brady on Eagles’ tush push play

Fox Sports color commentator Tom Brady talked about how effective and controversial the tush push play has become.

“It’s like (the Eagles) start every position at 1st and 9 because they’re stealing a yard with that play every time,” Brady said on Sunday.
Ad

Fox Sports rule analyst Dean Blandino also showed frustration late in the game after a tush push play, where it looked like Hurts may have fumbled but was ruled down.

"I am done with the tush push, guys," Blandino said to Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady while looking at a replay. "It's a hard play to officiate, like we’ve been talking about. So they either ruled progress or that Hurts was down. Really hard to see what’s happening with the football.”
Ad

Critics of the play have long argued that the play is both ugly and difficult to officiate. While a proposal to ban the tush push was introduced by the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, it was two votes short.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications