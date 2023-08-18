Chris Jones is currently involved in a contract standoff with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is coming off his best season and is seeking money in the range of Aaron Donald's contract.

During the entire saga, Jones has been pretty active on social media and has put out many cryptic posts to tease the fans. Recently, he had to make a post about the fake fundraiser that someone has organized in Jones' name.

Here's what he said about it:

"Lol this is not me do not send money to this."

While it is assumed that the $43,726 donation seen on the GoFundMe page is fake, the Kansas City Chiefs star still alarmed the fans about it.

The Chiefs want Jones to sign a new deal soon, but as per various reports, the player and the franchise are still quite far from reaching a solution to it.

Chris Jones missed the entire Chiefs training camp

Chris Jones: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

In order to strengthen his position in negotiations with the Chiefs, Jones missed the entire training camp. It has worried many fans as the season opener is just weeks away for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

His status to play in Week 1 is still in the air, and Jones finds himself in a similar situation to Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers star won the DPOY last season and hasn't reported to the training camp yet.

Both the players deserve to get top money, and hopefully the 49ers and the Chiefs will be able to strike new deals with their leaders on defense soon.

Chiefs begin their season against Detroit Lions

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin their Super Bowl defense against the Detroit Lions. It could be a tricky matchup for them given how much hype the Lions have received in this offseason.

The NFC North team has a great offense, and if Jones doesn't play in Week 1, it would make the job much tougher for Andy Reid to get the win.

The season begins on September 7, and with nearly 20 days to go, it will be interesting to see what happens with Chris Jones' contract.