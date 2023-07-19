Aaron Rodgers reported for his first New York Jets' training camp on Wednesday afternoon and there is plenty of excitement surrounding the Super Bowl winning quarterback with his new team. Longtime sports radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has faith in the 39 year old quarterback. He also believes that fans shouldn't go crazy just yet.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday morning, he said that believes that the Jets will make the playoffs in 2023 and noted how close they were last season before falling apart down the stretch.

He said that while the Miami Dolphins are a wild card, he feels that the New England Patriots coud be easy to beat.

"I think the Jets will get into the postseason. I don't think they're gonna miss the playoffs. I understand the division but Tua you never know. Patriots got a lot of question marks. They haven't won a playoff game since Brady, little pressure on Belicheck for a change. Rogers is there they got a good defense."

"They were 7-4 last year before they collapsed lost their last six games. You know, the running back is back, Lazard shows up. As you mentioned, here's accurate they got a pretty good offensive line. Now listen, winning a Super Bowl is asking a lot with Burrow and Allen and Mahomes in the conference, Herbert. So let's not go crazy, but I would be pretty shocked. And I know he wasn't great last year. I would Harry be very shocked if the Jets don't make the playoffs in 2023." First Take

Russo then went on to say that the Jets are a good team overall but, he wouldn't go as far as to say that they will win the Super Bowl. He said that it is a hard feat to accomplish in the AFC with Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Aaron Rodgers arrives at first Jets training camp

In recent years with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers' arrival to training camp has made headlines. The MVP quarterback arrived to last year's camp dressed as actor Nicholas Cage.

Needless to say fans were anxious to see what look Rodgers would go for this year. His arrival at Jets camp though was quite 'normal' so to speak. Rodgers wore a black shirt and gray shorts and silver sunglasses as he walked into the facity in Florham Park.

No gimmicks, no costume, just a quarterback walking into the team facility. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers is taking a new approach with his new team and leaving his Packers' lifestyle behind.

