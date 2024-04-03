Chris Simms claims Dallas Cowboys getting potentially new state-mate with Chiefs failing to woo voters into helping on $800,000,000 project

The Dallas Cowboys may not have won a Super Bowl since the 1900s, but they could soon share a state with a team that has.

Recently on "Pro Football Talk," Chris Simms named two Texas cities that could end up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs: San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Simms said Austin was more likely than San Antonio.

"I think Austin would be before San Antonio," Simms said. "The Longhorns might not like it. The University of Texas might not like it. But the NFL, I'm sure, wouldn't mind getting down there and you know the southwest Texas area and get a little of that piece of the pie there." [00:01:19] PFT.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas has been in the conversation for getting a new team for several years, following an impressive turnout to the spring leagues of the early 2020s.

Images of packed stadiums from past iterations of the XFL and the AAF proved that Texas football fans wanted football to root for in April more than perhaps any other area in the country.

Why do people think the Kansas City Chiefs will move?

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

For those just catching up, the team attempted to follow up a Super Bowl victory with a renovation project for Arrowhead Stadium. The project would cost $800 million in total and would mostly be financed by a tax levied on the local population surrounding Rashee Rice's stadium.

The bill, which would have also generated funds for the Kansas City Royals, failed to pass, leaving both the football team and the Royals needing a new source of funding. Before the vote, however, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan threatened to leave the stadium should the vote not pass, per NBC Sports.

Speaking in response to the result of the vote, which failed 78,352 to 56,606, per KMBC, Donovan expressed his disappointment.

"We’re disappointed," Donovan said. "We were ready to extend the longstanding partnership that the teams have enjoyed with this county.

"We will look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and our organization as we move forward.”

Of course, the keyword that he used was "county." This means Travis Kelce's team may simply move counties. Moving across county lines isn't quite as much of a proposition as moving to Texas, but once the stakes are pulled up, the destination can switch on a dime.

At this point, analysts and fans are preparing for what could be a vastly different look for Patrick Mahomes' team in the future.