"Daniel Jones has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo" - Chris Simms claims Giants won't trade for 49ers QB because it'd be a downgrade

Jimmy Garoppolo is seen by many as the last big domino waiting to fall at quarterback across the NFL. In recent days, pundits have begun putting the San Francisco 49ers quarterback with a team on the other side of the country. In their eyes, upgrading from Daniel Jones to Jimmy Garoppolo would be immediately advantageous.

In most circles, the 49ers quarterback is ranked much higher than Daniel Jones. But apparently not in all, as one NFL analyst claims the reverse. Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL analyst Chris Simms revealed the following:

"It's hard to play quarterback and really evaluate, in my opinion, what Daniel Jones is. To me, he's not the problem with the New York Giants... I really think Daniel Jones has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo... Jimmy Garoppolo is solid."

Bonta Hill @BontaHill As I've stated before, Jimmy Garoppolo was a good 49er. He arrived when the organization was at one of its lowest points in history, and he was a big part of the franchise becoming relevant again.

He went on to explain his point:

"He's (Garoppolo) around the top-20ish quarterback in football for me right now. He's not special. He's been fortunate to be with two of the best offensive minds in the game, [with] McDaniels and Shanahan who just serve up easy silver platter completions for him all the time."

He went on:

"Daniel Jones, to me, he's big. He's one of the best running quarterbacks in football. He does all the little things off the field, which Jimmy Garoppolo also doesn't. He's not the leader Daniel Jones is."

Lastly, he claimed the Giants still believe in their young quarterback, despite the team declining his fifth-year option:

"I think the Giants want to make it work. I think they also know they haven't given him a fair shake. So I don't see [a trade] happening."

Field Yates @FieldYates

Any team acquiring him would owe him $24.2M in base salary and up to $800K in per-game roster bonuses ($25M max) as things presently stand. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo's agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. Jimmy Garoppolo currently has one year left on his deal.

Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He didn't start during his first two seasons with the team, being a backup to Tom Brady. He got a shot, however, when Brady was suspended over Deflategate.

He went 2-0 before getting injured, which was enough to convince the 49ers that they wanted him. In 2017, they traded for him and he has played there ever since.

Over the course of his tenure, he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC Championship game in 2021. Unfortunately for him, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the former and the Los Angeles Rams in the latter. Overall, he boasts a 31-14 career record with San Francisco while throwing for 66 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

Most agree that his injury history has left plenty to be desired. The 2019 and 2021 seasons are the only full campaigns he has played.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, he's gone 12-25 . His best season came in his rookie year when he threw for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Since then, though, he's thrown for 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He is yet to make the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants want a change at quarterback for the 2022 season.

