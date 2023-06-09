Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a $10,000 donation towards a GoFundMe page set up after the death of Miami superfan Eric Carmona.

Several Dolphins players, including Tyreek Hill, have donated to help Carmona's wife and children with the cost of living. However, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms had an odd take on Tagovailoa's donation, and fans have ripped the analyst for it.

"We're also setting an example of 'Hey, here's money to a guy, who's very negative, too, that's all I'm saying," Simms said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan called for Simms to be better after he seemed to question why Tagovailoa gave money to the page after Carmona had reportedly been critical of Simms in the past:

"Yup...hey @CSimmsQB do better. Eric did a lot for the community and the fan base and tua recognized it and helped his family during this tragic time not give him money for being negative. Just cause he called you out on your horrible QB takes doesn't mean you can be horrible."

DouglieDoWrong @DouglieDoWrong DouglieDoWrong @DouglieDoWrong Someone needs to find me the full clip of this, I need context cause simms can't be that big of a POS can he twitter.com/vbsofficial_/s… Someone needs to find me the full clip of this, I need context cause simms can't be that big of a POS can he twitter.com/vbsofficial_/s… Yup...hey @CSimmsQB do better. Eric did a lot for the community and the fan base and tua recognized it and helped his family during this tragic time not give him money for being negative. Just cause he called you out on your horrible QB takes doesn't mean you can be horrible twitter.com/dougliedowrong… Yup...hey @CSimmsQB do better. Eric did a lot for the community and the fan base and tua recognized it and helped his family during this tragic time not give him money for being negative. Just cause he called you out on your horrible QB takes doesn't mean you can be horrible twitter.com/dougliedowrong… https://t.co/ScTcVUGmYY

After listening to Simms' comments, fans can make their own opinion's on what they think he meant by it, but a lot have already come after the analyst.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @DouglieDoWrong



People like this don’t deserve the platform they have. @CSimmsQB Chris Simms continues to be a clown and a very bitter person.People like this don’t deserve the platform they have. @DouglieDoWrong @CSimmsQB Chris Simms continues to be a clown and a very bitter person. People like this don’t deserve the platform they have.

ABDY @Abdysphere Enabledswing @enabledswing @Danny1972Fins @VBSofficial_ @HerbFu11yL0aded youtu.be/b00zFiZVPWA



This is the best I could find on YouTube cause they haven’t posted the official one yet but skip to about 4:00 This is the best I could find on YouTube cause they haven’t posted the official one yet but skip to about 4:00 @Danny1972Fins @VBSofficial_ @HerbFu11yL0aded youtu.be/b00zFiZVPWAThis is the best I could find on YouTube cause they haven’t posted the official one yet but skip to about 4:00 @DouglieDoWrong Its bad. Dude got his feelings hurt cause TuAnon would troll him. Pathetic twitter.com/enabledswing/s… @DouglieDoWrong Its bad. Dude got his feelings hurt cause TuAnon would troll him. Pathetic twitter.com/enabledswing/s…

Eric Wiener @EricWiener1970 @DouglieDoWrong Context doesn't help that much, but this is by far the worst thing said @DouglieDoWrong Context doesn't help that much, but this is by far the worst thing said

K-Rob @robvillena @DouglieDoWrong After seeing the full clip, you can see that Simms acknowledges Tua’s gesture as a good one but you can also, very clearly, see that Simms has a grudge towards Eric himself. He took the time to say he was someone that was very negative. Simms is officially human garbage. @DouglieDoWrong After seeing the full clip, you can see that Simms acknowledges Tua’s gesture as a good one but you can also, very clearly, see that Simms has a grudge towards Eric himself. He took the time to say he was someone that was very negative. Simms is officially human garbage.

Enabledswing @enabledswing @DouglieDoWrong He is that big of a piece of shit.... that’s how he feels there’s no other context. That’s what he means @DouglieDoWrong He is that big of a piece of shit.... that’s how he feels there’s no other context. That’s what he means

Coach Fuller @CoachJimFuller DouglieDoWrong @DouglieDoWrong Someone needs to find me the full clip of this, I need context cause simms can't be that big of a POS can he twitter.com/vbsofficial_/s… Someone needs to find me the full clip of this, I need context cause simms can't be that big of a POS can he twitter.com/vbsofficial_/s… Unbelievable. This dude has something personal going on with Tua. twitter.com/dougliedowrong… Unbelievable. This dude has something personal going on with Tua. twitter.com/dougliedowrong…

So, it appears that fans have a similar line of thought that Simms has some sort of grudge against Eric Carmona, and fans have gone full blast on the NBC analyst.

Tua Tagovailoa fully healthy as Dolphins aim to bounce back

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Dolphins ended last season with a 9-8 record and second place in the AFC East and nearly got the better of the Buffalo Bills in the postseason, but that was without Tua Tagovailoa who was ruled out with concussion.

Miami's season nosedived with Tagovailoa out, but there are reports of the quarterback being fully healthy following a series of concussions last season, things are looking up for the Dolphins.

For Tua Tagovailoa, a bid to get Miami can to the postseason will be tough as the New York Jets now have Aaron Rodgers and the Buffalo Bills aren't going anywhere, so it will make for interesting viewing next season.

The Dolphins have plenty of weapons for Tagovailoa to utilize with Hill and Jaylen Waddle the top two, and the defense showed glimpses of their talent last season.

It is a big year for Tua Tagovailoa, and many hope that he can lead the Dolphins on a deep playoff run.

Poll : 0 votes