Chris Smith net worth: How much was late NFL star worth in 2023?

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Chris Smith has passed away, according to an obituary in a North Carolina newspaper via FOX News. The cause of death remains unconfirmed. At just 31 years old, the death was unexpected. However, having passed away, some are curious about what he was able to accomplish during his time in the league, including how much he made.

Here's a look at his net worth and salary figures over the years.

According to The Squanderer, his total net worth was estimated to be around $6-8 million in their most recent estimates, having potentially doubled his worth from 2019.

Chris Smith's contract history

Chris Smith at Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The defensive end was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his first contract, according to Spotrac, he earned up to $2.4 million on the deal that ran from 2014 to 2017. After the 2017 season, he went to the Cleveland Browns, where he earned a massive upgrade.

Smith played for the 7 NFL teams, most notably the Sad news: NFL player Chris Smith has passed at age 31, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.Smith played for the 7 NFL teams, most notably the #Jaguars and #Browns Sad news: NFL player Chris Smith has passed at age 31, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.Smith played for the 7 NFL teams, most notably the #Jaguars and #Browns https://t.co/wbXgFmbd24

In his second deal, he earned up to $12 million over three years with $4.5 million guaranteed. In 2020, he ended up on a contract with the Carolina Panthers for a fraction of the value, earning up to $1.495 million for the year. But before the year was over, he found himself on another deal, this one with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chief David Njoku @David_Njoku80 Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking

The contract was worth $910,000 and lasted until the end of the season. But he wasn't done yet, as he managed to snag a contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 as well. This one was worth $252,000.

Later on in 2021, he got a deal with the Houston Texans, earning $42,000. Both contracts secured in 2021 were practice squad contracts. As of 2022, he became a free agent.

In his career, Smith earned at least a cameo in 72 games and in 2017 (a season remembered for Nick Foles' unlikely playoff surge) and 2018, he played in every game of the season. Smith's girlfriend also had a tragic fate during the defensive end's active days, as she was killed in a car accident on I-90.

