Christen Harper christened “next Gisele” by fans as Jared Goff’s fiancée heads to Lions training camp

Christen Harper has her own fanbase because of her modeling work with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Moreover, she is also known as the charming fiancée of Jared Goff, the quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

Goff and Harper met each other through a celebrity dating app. From that time forward, the couple has been together and plans to get married. She supports her partner and often attends games and training sessions of the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the new season in NFL begins in September, players resume training camp. Therefore, Christen decided to visit Goff and also recorded a TikTok video where she gave the details of her outfit. She said:

"Today is the first day of training camp for Lions, and I am heading to go see my man's. This is my outfit. I'm wearing this really cute Little Lions Trucker hat from ABC Mid Vintage. This shirt is my favorite little baby t shirts from American Eagle, actually. And then these jeans are $34 from Amazon. I love them."

"And then I'm just wearing converse and my little denim Chanel bag. But I'm so excited football is almost back."

Fans were showering her with praise and loving her style. Some even said that she was the next "Gisele," the ultimate WAG. They said:

Fans think Christen Harper will be the next Gisele (Image Credit: Harper's video's comment section.)

Christen Harper is a popular model in the realm of swimsuit modeling. Hence, she has almost achieved the fame that the former runway model enjoyed. However, for Christen to become the ultimate WAG, Jared Goff must win as many Super Bowl rings as possible.

Christen Harper reveals the secret behind her relationship with Goff

Harper and Goff are successful individuals in their respective fields. However, sometimes it becomes challenging to make time for each other. But they balance their busy schedules in their relationship by finding a way to make it work. During a recent interview, she said:

"It was an interesting dynamic just to see how much work they put in and see how busy they really are. I mean, these guys are working so much and to see the other side of it is amazing. It took some balancing from both of our schedules to make it work".

They understand that both have demanding careers, with Goff focusing on his NFL season and Harper having her projects during the offseason.

"The offseason is more the time when I get to [focus on my projects]. And during the season he’s focused on his stuff, so it actually works out pretty well. But we find a way to make it work."

The two give each other space and support to prioritize their commitments while making time to be together. It requires balancing and coordinating their schedules, but they have found a way to make their relationship thrive despite their busy lives.