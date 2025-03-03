Christen Harper sends 1-word message to Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s Vogue debut

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, cheered for Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, as she made it to the cover page of Vogue magazine. Steinfeld was featured on the March edition cover page of the popular magazine, marking her Vogue debut.

Steinfeld shared a glimpse of her photoshoot for the magazine on Sunday. She posed in stylish black pants and a blazer over a white shirt and tie. She wore an oversized coat on top and styled it with glasses and matching black sandals.

Steinfeld also received praise from Christen Harper, who had a strong one-word message:

"Iconic," Harper commented.

Christen Harper comments on Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s Instagram post: @haileesteinfeld

Steinfeld shared another post from Vogue magazine in which she grabbed people's attention in a vibrant green-colored dress.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife reacts to Josh Allen's fiancée’s Vogue cover post

Last week, Hailee Steinfeld made a post on her Instagram account revealing to fans about her debut on the cover page of Vogue magazine. She posted the cover image in which she stunned in a blue shirt dress paired with transparent sandals.

Steinfeld captioned:

"My first Vogue cover ... and Vogue Philippines, no less!! I’ve been dreaming of this. Feeling so grateful and beyond honored. Thank you, @voguephilippines, for this unforgettable moment—I’ll be beaming about it forever."

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, cheered for Steinfeld, writing:

"Unreal!!! 😍😍"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, comments on Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s Instagram post: @haileesteinfeld

Josh Allen even reshared the post on his Instagram story on Friday, along with a holding-back-tears emoji. He also congratulated his girlfriend for her amazing achievement.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been going strong since they started dating in 2023. Last year, in November, the couple got engaged. The Bills' quarterback had a romantic proposal for his girlfriend in a beautiful setup. He proposed to her under an arch of roses, surrounded by several candles beside the water.

