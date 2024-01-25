Christian McCaffrey lists Lake Norman mansion for $12,500,000 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is parting ways with his last connection to North Carolina. McCaffrey recently put his home, which is located on Lake Norman, up for sale and if he gets the sale price he is asking, it could be the most expensive property sold in the Charlotte area.

The 11,831-square-foot home was purchased in 2020 for $7.5 million. McCaffrey is now asking $12.5 million for the French country-inspired mansion that sprawls over 8 acres. There is 500 feet of lakefront property, and the sale also includes McCaffrey's boat, which he named "Olivia" after his fiancee, Olivia Culpo. It also includes a jet ski, ATV and a golf cart.

More details on Christian McCaffrey's mansion

The entire six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has Italian marble floors with eight fireplaces located throughout. There is a wine cellar located on the bottom floor that is climate-controlled and can hold 250 bottles.

Outside there is a heated saltwater pool with an infinity edge and an attached spa that can fit up to 12 people. There is also an outdoor kitchen and a fireplace outside.

McCaffrey and his fiancee Olivia Culpo lived in the North Carolina home up until October 2022, when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian McCaffrey and 49ers to play in third straight title game

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been a part of the MVP conversation throughout the season. His running back, Christian McCaffrey, deserves a lot of the credit for the 49ers success this season.

McCaffrey's ability in the running and passing game is what makes the 49ers' offense different. On Sunday, the 49ers return to the NFC championship game for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in five years. This time around, San Francisco is the number one overall seed and will host the title game.

It won't be an easy task, though, as they face Jared Goff, who is trying to lead the Detroit Lions to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. McCaffrey has 17 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the come-from-behind win over the Packers last week in the divisional round.

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will kick off at 6:39 pm ET on Sunday evening.