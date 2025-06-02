Christian McCaffrey makes feelings known on “passing the torch” to Saquon Barkley for Madden 26 cover

Saquon Barkley took the Madden torch and Christian McCaffrey couldn’t be any more excited. EA Sports officially revealed the Philadelphia Eagles running back as the cover athlete for Madden 26.

49ers RB McCaffrey, the 2025 Madden edition poster boy, passed the crown with respect.

“Saquon, Congrats, man. Madden 26 for number 26. It's my honor to be passing down the Madden cover to you, keeping it within the running back family," McCaffery said. "We got to keep it that way. So fired up for you man, you've been pushing the standard since college, and to see all your success is no shock to me. So congrats man, enjoy it and hope to see you soon."

Barkley earned the honor after a historic 2,000-yard season, only the ninth in NFL history. He even sat out the final regular season game to prep for the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run. It’s no surprise EA Sports went with Saquon Barkley - especially after his viral 14-yard reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars - featuring a spin move and reverse hurdle that’ll be immortalized on the standard edition cover.

The deluxe edition will show Barkley in Philly’s home jersey from their Super Bowl triumph. Two straight years of RB love on Madden means it's a signal that he running back renaissance is real.

Saquon Barkley shares thoughts on Madden 26 cover

Saquon Barkley is living out every football kid’s fantasy, landing the cover of Madden 26. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar called it a “dream come true” after EA Sports dropped the announcement on Monday.

“It starts with imagination,” Barkley said in a video on X (formerly Twitter). “Being a kid, having those moments, playing video games and saying, ‘Why can’t I do it in real life?’”

Barkley not only graced the cover, but also joins elite company as the third Eagles player ever to earn a 99 overall rating in Madden history, alongside Brian Dawkins and David Akers.

“Madden NFL 26” drops August 14 across all major platforms. Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, or the new Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll get a front-row seat to Saquon Barkley’s greatness.

