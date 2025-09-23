Christian McCaffrey mourns Nick Bosa's torn ACL injury as 49ers DE's 2025 NFL season ends

Nick Bosa got hurt during the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He was rushing the quarterback when two Cardinals players blocked him at once. As he tried to push through, his right knee twisted awkwardly. Bosa went down immediately and stayed on the ground.
While being helped off the field, he gave a thumbs-down to the crowd. The next day, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that Bosa tore his ACL and will need surgery.
As soon as the news was out, his teammate Christian McCaffrey posted an emoji on his Instagram story, reposting Bosa's IG post.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Bosa and McCaffrey have been teammates since October 2022. Bosa was drafted by the 49ers in 2019 and has been a key player on defense. On the other hand, McCaffrey came from the Panthers via a trade during the 2022 season.
They have played together since Week 7 of 2022 and went through the 2022 playoffs (lost to the Eagles), the 2023 season (lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs) and the start of 2025.
Commanders WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers TE George Kittle, Packers OT David Bakhtiari, Chiefs DT Charles Omenihu and Raiders Maxx Crosby also reacted to Bosa's season-ending injury.
The recovery timeline for torn ACL is typically nine to 12 months. If Bosa's rehab stays on track, his expected return window would be the 2026 preseason.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan makes feelings known on Nick Bosa's torn ACL injury
After losing Nick Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers’ best pass rusher, to injury, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters on Monday.
“I was told it's as clean as it gets," Shanahan said. "In terms of if you have an ACL, I was told that's the kind that you want. You don't just replace a guy like Nick. When you lose your better players, it gets harder.”
Right now, the team is looking at all options, but Shanahan said they won’t rush into anything:
“We will look at trades like we always do, but there's got to be trade options that make sense for you and another team. You can't just do that stuff just to do it.”
Even though it’s a tough moment, Kyle Shanahan believes Bosa can handle the recovery process.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.