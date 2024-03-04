Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo share fun wedding prep update as NFL offseason takes off 

Together for years, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo made headlines with their engagement announcement early last year. The pair is one of the most popular celebrity couples today, often sharing glimpses of their life through social media.

Naturally, Culpo and McCaffrey are keeping their fans updated about the wedding prep in the 2024 NFL offseason. While the couple has been engaged for months, they have taken it slowly with wedding prep. However, with the NFL season wrapped up, Culpo went ahead and shared an update through Instagram:

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey go wedding cake testing together

Sharing a selfie of the both of them with a fork each, Culpo wrote the caption "wedding cake testing."

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official IG account (@oliviaculpo)

In another story, Culpo and McCaffrey seemed to enjoy a quiet evening in Rhode Island. Culpo posted a clip of the place, even including the San Francisco 49ers star's whistling in the background.

"Don't mind Christian the whistler," Culpo wrote.

Though the couple could be in Rhode Island for a vacation of sorts, the location could also be a hint for their wedding venue. Already done with her bachelorette party, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are yet to share a wedding venue or date with their followers.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are excited to get married after a 'healthy' 2023 NFL season

Earlier this month, Culpo shared another set of photos via Instagram.

Wearing white and posing with their dog, Oliver Sprinkles, Culpo wrote:

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

Christian McCaffrey, who was busy with the Niners, had previously credited Culpo for handling the wedding preparations while he played. The running back spoke about his relationship during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“She’s done a hell of a job. She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

With the season done, McCaffrey certainly seems more involved with wedding prep.