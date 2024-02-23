Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all set to get married after an exciting 2023 NFL season.

While their engagement was announced months ago, the couple took a slower approach to their wedding preparations. Of course, part of it was due to their work commitments.

However, with the NFL season wrapped up, Culpo shared a sweet Instagram post welcoming the offseason. Naturally, she made sure to share the excitement she harbors for their upcoming wedding.

Dressed in a full-length white dress, Culpo posed with Christian McCaffrey and their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. While also indicative of summer and vacation, Culpo's white dress was representative of the wedding gown she may choose.

She wrote in her caption:

"Thanking God for a healthy season and for putting my best friend on this earth. Now let’s get married!"

The San Francisco 49ers star, who made it to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, reacted to the post with, "Love you."

Christian McCaffrey and Claire Kittle comment on Olivia Culpo's Instagram post

George Kittle's wife also cheered on the popular couple:

"Three good souls ❤ love you guys."

Christian McCaffrey credited fiancee Olivia Culpo for her support and handling wedding prep

During a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, McCaffrey spoke about Culpo and how the Miss Universe 2012 took charge of all the preparations.

“She’s done a hell of a job,” McCaffrey said in the conference. “She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

In an earlier update, Culpo shared a few details about their possible wedding date.

Olivia Culpo gives details on a possible wedding date with Christian McCaffrey

Already done with the bachelorette, the couple is aiming for a wedding in summer or around March.

As of yet, neither McCaffrey nor Culpo have shared a wedding date or venue with their fans.

Olivia Culpo's engagement ring: How much did Christian McCaffrey spend?

In April 2023, Culpo and McCaffrey announced their engagement.

After the Niners star proposed during a vacation, fans were quick to notice the sizeable engagement ring.

Image Credit: Ring Concierge (via Page Six)

As per Page Six, the Ring Concierge jewelry can be around $100,000 to $200,000. Though the exact price is unknown, the ring shows off a five-to-six-carat oval diamond surrounded by epaulet side stones. The band is of gold.