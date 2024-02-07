"She’s done a hell of a job": Christian McCaffrey credits fiancee Olivia Culpo for wedding prep as 49ers star gears up for Super Bowl

Christian McCaffrey has been busy with Super Bowl prep for weeks. The running back will be playing his first Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, apart from his maiden Super Bowl, McCaffrey is also set to marry fiancee and longtime partner Olivia Culpo this year. The both of them have been planning for months, confirming their engagement in April last year after an elaborate road trip.

CMC, on his end, has rightfully credited Olivia for her planning.

“She’s done a hell of a job,” McCaffrey said in the conference. “She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything she wants I also like, so it’s going really well."

He added that he was thankful for Culpo, and how she is incredible for managing their wedding planning and her own career at the same time.

"I’m so thankful I have someone like her who’s not just supporting me the way she is, but also handling all stuff like that, allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she’s still working on her career as well.”

Olivia Culpo has always been there to support Christian McCaffrey and his family

Apart from showing up and cheering on Christian McCaffrey at games, Olivia Culpo has always been there for his family.

Earlier this month, Christian's mom, Lisa McCaffrey, went on to mention the expensive suites in Las Vegas, stating that they might not be in them for the game. Lisa stated that neither McCaffrey nor Culpo could afford it.

However, Olivia was quick to clear the air, adding an Instagram story:

"Fake News! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite," Culpo wrote.

Even Christian McCaffrey chimed in on the matter, addressing it during the same press conference. While Culpo tried to get Lisa a suite, it was Christian who actually made the purchase.