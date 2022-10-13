In pictures: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey turns photographer for girlfriend Olivia Culpo's photoshoot

Christian McCaffrey seems to have picked up an unexpected hobby. The Carolina Panthers running back is often seen with his girlfriend Olivia Culpo, who is relatively more active on social media. McCaffrey recently featured on Culpo's latest IG story, helping her out with her photoshoot.

Linked together since 2019, the couple have been together for years now. Culpo is often present at Panthers games, supporting McCaffrey. The 30-year-old is also a successful model, with her campaigns and shoots making up for the majority of her content.

In a series of recent Instagram stories, Culpo was posing, while McCaffrey was behind the camera. The model donned a white dress, while McCaffrey simply leaned behind her and posed with a camera. That being said, the NFL star could just be posing, with another camera capturing the image.

The location is clearly outdoors, with trees and a blue sky visible at the back. Interestingly, Culpo has her eyes closed in both images. One photo is more of a closeup, but simply another angle of a similar shot.

Despite limited photos and videos throughout the years, Culpo and McCaffrey are definitely one of the NFL's most beloved couples. Fans often love to see small glimpses into their lives, be it a video or some behind the scenes shots.

Olivia Culpo was looking for the best shot with Christian McCaffrey

A few days ago, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey made news while looking for the best booty shot. Apparently, Culpo was looking for her partner's perfect shot, and she made sure to share the same on her Instagram story:

“Trying to get a [peach emoji] shot."

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2019, with the story beginning with a few Instagram likes. With continued interactions on social media and at games, fans were convinced the model was dating Christian McCaffrey. Two years ago, the couple even adopted a dog together. Often cheering for each other on public platforms, fans have grown quite fond of the two stars.

Christian McCaffrey at the San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers game

Christian McCaffrey trade rumors

As the 2022 NFL season heats up, so do trade rumors about McCaffrey. According to reports, the Buffalo Bills are currently keen to bring him aboard. Already secured with great offense, McCaffrey will only add value to the team and star players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Earlier this year, Christian McCaffrey even addressed a few rumors. While there will always be talks about a trade, the 26-year-old spoke of not paying them any heed. Following a 37-15 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers, the Panthers have started the season with a 1-4 record.

