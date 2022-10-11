NFL Trade Rumors: Bills want Christian McCaffrey to team up with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

As if the Buffalo Bills were not already one of the best offenses in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey is now being linked to a sensational trade to the Super Bowl contenders. Reports suggest that the Bills are keen to bring in Christian McCaffrey. He would add elite running firepower to their offense. He would also add another dimension to their explosive offense that already features star quarterback Josh Allen and premier wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The rumors started swirling as soon as there was confirmation that the Carolina Panthers had fired coach Matt Rhule. The coach left with a 11-27 record. That translates to a 0.289 winning percentage. They were 1-4 this season. A multitude of quarterback changes, from Sam Darnold to Cam Newton to Baker Mayfield this season, failed to elevate the offense.

With the firing of their coach, the Carolina Panthers will be beginning a new era. That would mean that this season might already be written off as they prepare for the future. For someone like Christian McCaffrey, who is one of the top running backs in the NFL, such lack of ambition might not match his own. That is why there are merits to the report that the Bills are circling to pull off this sensational trade.

Christian McCaffrey: What he will bring to an offense

Christian McCaffrey has played in 85% of the snaps that the Carolina Panthers have taken this year. He has 324 yards in rushing this season and has scored two touchdowns. He also has a receiving touchdown. Without his contributions, the Panthers offense would have been even more static and one-dimensional.

Since joining the Carolina Panthers in 2017, he has rushed for 3,911 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also has 18 receiving touchdowns that point to his added versatility. He has accumulated these numbers despite being injured for major parts of the last two seasons, before which he crossed 1,000 yards per season in consecutive seasons in 2018 and 2019.

One reason for his injury woes has been the overdependence of the Carolina offense on him, creating something on the ground when their other options failed. If he joined the Buffalo Bills, he would have more support from Devin Singletary and his proportion of snaps would decrease. That would allow him to play more explosively and have more impact, and it might even prolong his career.

For both the Buffalo Bills and Christian McCaffrey, this trade might make sense. For the Carolina Panthers, it would allow them to net draft picks that will help them build for the future. Keep an eye out for this as Bills GM Brandon Beane seeks to reunite with the player he selected eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

