Olivia Culpo embarks on booty shot mission with Christian McCaffrey during 49ers vs Panthers

Christian McCaffrey was not the only one working on Sunday. His girlfriend, former Miss Universe Oliva Culpo, shared on her Instagram Stories that she wanted the perfect picture of her significant other’s backside.

During the opening game’s coin toss, Culpo made her thoughts clear:

“Trying to get a [peach emoji] shot”

Ms. Culpo, who is also a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has dated McCaffrey for more than three years.

Christian McCaffrey maintains efficiency in loss to the San Francisco 49ers

While the Carolina Panthers lost quarterback Baker Mayfield and the game, Christian McCaffrey kept rolling along as he looks to continue his redemption tour this season. For his part, McCaffrey ran for 54 total yards on 14 attempts and added seven receptions for 50 yards with a rushing touchdown for the day.

Because the Panthers lost to the 49ers, bringing their record to 1-4, the franchise also announced that they had fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. McCaffrey was certainly not happy, but he expressed the team’s desire to continue to improve.

His postgame comments reflected some measure of frustration and responsibility:

“There is a lot of criticism of Coach Rhule that bothers me and our coaching staff in general that bothers me. Like I said, players win games, and if players win games, players lose games. We got to make plays and execute. I'm not going to sit here and point fingers at anybody, it starts with me. I got to be better and make more plays, simple as that.”

The schedule does not get any easier as the Panthers head out to Los Angeles to face the Rams who are fresh off their own frustrating loss to the Dallas Cowboys and backup quarterback extraordinaire, Cooper Rush. The Panthers at 1-4 will look to turn their season around without their starting quarterback and head coach.

With Christian McCaffrey in tow, however, the offense should have a shot as long as the running back continues to rack up the yards on the ground and through the air.

If Olivia Culpo makes another appearance, fans can be sure that she will be her boyfriend’s biggest supporter, in person and on social media.

